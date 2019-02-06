GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies announced the fourth and final arrest in connection to a violent home invasion from back in November.
A gun was fired during a robbery on November 9, 2018 at a home on Ridge Road. Deputies say a victim also suffered knife wounds.
FIRST TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED
On January 11, deputies announced the arrests of Syeed Zyshonne Jennings, 19, and Germaine Latif Dunlap Jr., 25.
Deputies said Jennings and Dunlap worked with at least one other yet unknown suspect to force their way into the victim’s home and rob the victim of cash.
Deputies said Jennings was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and burglary first degree. Dunlap was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary first degree, criminal conspiracy and unlawful wearing of a mask.
Both suspects are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
DEPUTIES ARREST THIRD SUSPECT
On January 31, deputies announced that Dequaris Theo Peterson, 20, had also been arrested in connection with the home invasion.
Peterson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
FOURTH AND FINAL ARREST
Deputies announced the final arrest made in the violent case on Wednesday.
19-year-old Jeremiah Dante Jenkins was arrested on February 4.
He has been charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
The teen is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center where he remains with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.