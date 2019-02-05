Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they have made an arrest in connection to a Monday night shooting along Nina Circle.
Dispatch originally reported that deputies were responding to a scene along Nina Circle. Upon their arrival, a car was seen speeding away from the scene and refused to stop.
Deputies then engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle leaving the scene, they told media. When the vehicle finally stopped along Lance Drive, deputies located a gunshot victim.
Dispatch reported that a passenger got out and ran.
Deputies provided first aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived. EMS transported the victim to Anderson Medical.
Tuesday morning, the victim was still in the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
Deputies also announced they had arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting. They were charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detectives are still investing the shooting.
