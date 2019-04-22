SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a man accused of trafficking meth was arrested after selling to an undercover operative.
According to warrants, Jeremy Stephen Black sold more than 100 but less than 200 grams of the illegal drug.
Black was arrested at his home on Shady Lane on April 18 without incident, deputies said.
