WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a man accused of multiple drug charges was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his home.
Deputies said they found four guns, math, heroin, other drugs, paraphernalia, and drug ledges in Charles Whitney Batts’ home.
Deputies said they also found another man, Clifford Ritter, was found lying face- down outside home and appeared to be disposing of a small plastic bag filled with a green leafy substance. Ritter had active warrants and was arrested.
Batts was charged with one count of distributing/manufacturing methamphetamine, three counts of heroin trafficking, and four counts of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.
Ritter was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Both men are being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.