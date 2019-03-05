PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a 49-year-old Pacolet man was arrested Monday for sexual abuse involving an 11-year-old girl after an eight-month investigation.
Curtis Lamar Gosnell was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Deputies said they began investigating in July 2018 after the victim’s mother filed a report. The Children’s Advocacy Center then worked with the victim to determine what happened.
According to the incident reports, Gosnell propositions and performed the victim to perform sex acts on multiple occasions.
The arrest warrants state the abuse occurred between December 2014 and July 2018.
“The investigators spent the majority of their time attempting to locate Gosnell, since he was very transient,” said Lt. Kevin Bobo in a news release.
Bobo said Gosnell also had two active family court bench warrants, which were served when deputies tracked him down on Monday.
