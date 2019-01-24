SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County said a man and woman were arrested after being found with drugs and counterfeit cash.
The duo was arrested Wednesday evening after deputies said they got a tip from an informant that a Ble Ford Mustang would be travelling to a motel on College Drive with meth in the vehicle.
Deputies said they saw the vehicle arrive about an hour later and found Ernest Robbins driving and three other people inside.
Deputies said Robbins had a small bag of crystal meth on him.
One of the other passengers, Jennifer Stanton, also had green plant material, believed to be marijuana, and a glass pipe in her purse, deputies said.
Both suspects also had counterfeit cash in their possession and deputies said a search of the vehicle revealed sheets of printer paper with $20 bills printed on them.
Robbins and Stanton were taken to jail and the two other passengers were released.
Warrants show Robbins was charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and forgery. Stanton was also charged with forgery.
