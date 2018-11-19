WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday teen more suspects had been arrested and 12 more remain on the run in the ongoing “Operation Infinity” drug sweep round-up.
Deputies said they began arresting suspects on Nov. 16
All 22 suspects face drug offenses and one also faces a child neglect charge, deputies said.
As of noon Monday, deputies said these ten suspects had been charged:
- Jeremy Lee Padgett
Westminster, SC
27 years old
Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
Violation of probation
- Zachary Claude Crane
Westminster, SC
26 years old
Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
Tammerla Melisa Wall
- Seneca, SC
50 years old
Distribution of Methamphetamine – 6 counts
Distribution of Marijuana – 1 count
- William Hayes Rush
Seneca, SC
29 years old
Distribute of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Tammy Renee Cobb
Seneca, SC
49 years old
Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
Kristopher Richard Kirby
- Westminster, SC
- 33 years old
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Donald Cleo Pass, Jr.
- Westminster, SC
- 30 years old
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 2:04pm on November 16th
- Crystal Wilson Rogers
- Walhalla, SC/Salem, SC
- 41 years old
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Manuel James David Paulino
- Seneca, SC
- 28 years old
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
-
- Rodney Eric Irvin
- Seneca, SC
- 51 years old
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
Deputies have not yet released the names of the others being sought in the roundup.
