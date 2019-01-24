HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County said two people were arrested early Thursday morning after the SWAT and Drug Enforcement teams found more than two pounds of meth in a home while executing a warrant.
Deputies said the search warrant was executed in the early morning hours at a home on Mountain View Church Road in the Zirconia community.
Deputies said they seized a kilogram, roughly 2.2 pounds, of methamphetamine from the home.
Ronald Shane Green, 44, and Nicole Marie McCoppin, 36, were arrested.
Green and McCoppin were both charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine by possession; felony conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine; felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance; and felony maintaining a dwelling/place for controlled substance. McCoppin was also charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine by transport.
