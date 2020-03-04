OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a Westminster man turned himself in Tuesday morning after an investigation revealed he sexually assaulted a minor.
According to a news release, a deputy was notified on November 12, 2019 by the Department of Social Services of a reported assault between Adam Stephen Keese and a female minor.
Deputies began investigating, and through evidence, they determined the criminal acts occurred between August 2017 and May 2018.
The 42-year-old turned himself into the Sheriff's Office around 7:26 a.m. on March 3. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 3rd Degree.
Deputies say he was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, and was released on his own recognizance the same day.
The investigation remains ongoing.
