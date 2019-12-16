SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of an accused "porch pirate" who they say is responsible for package thefts in Boiling Springs, Lieutenant Kevin Bobo released to media on Monday.
Deputies say she is only one of three suspects they want to track down.
Investigators have signed 10 the warrants for Cristy Denine Cummings, from Easley. She reportedly told deputies she would come in for an interview, but failed to appear to the office.
Greer Police then reported they had arrested Cummings around 2:30 in the morning, with two other suspects shoplifting at a local Wal-Mart.
Cummings is now in custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and will be interviewed in attempt to learn the identities of another female suspect and a male suspect who were in the vehicle during the time of the auto-thefts.
At present, it is unknown when Cummings' will appear before a magistrate.
Cummings has been charged with the following:
- Financial transaction card theft
- Grand larceny
- Receiving stolen goods
- Petite larceny (7 counts)
