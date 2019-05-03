SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said their Narcotics Unit arrested three people on April 30 to wrap up a six-month investigation. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a home on Timberlake Drive and took Jackie Sue Bragg, Carey Joe Tollison, and Sandy Dean Smith into custody.
Deputies said several undercover meth purchases had been made at the home during the investigation.
Bragg was charged with possession of a stolen gun, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Smith was charged with distribution of methamphetamine. Tollison was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen gun, possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
All three suspects are being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS - 'Sonic the Hedgehog' director says movie will be changed after first trailer brought strong criticism
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.