GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible arson fire along Mountain Creek Road in Honea Path, they reported to media on Friday.
No injuries were reported, Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County confirmed.
The scene is still active, so details are limited at this time.
