ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Buncombe County deputies have asked for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
They are searching for 15-year-old Emily Rebekah Garcia. She is 5’5” tall, with dark brown hair and brown or hazel eyes.
Emily was last seen in the Black Mountain area on Wednesday. Deputies say she has family and friends in Polk, Henderson and Buncombe Counties.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Piper with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448; the Polk County Division of Social Services at 828-894-2100 Monday-Friday during business hours, or 828-894-0188 after hours.
