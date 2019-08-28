ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies have asked for the community’s help finding a dog who was taken from his home during a burglary after his owner’s death.
Deputies said the dog’s name is Buddy.
Buddy’s owner passed away on August 23.
Deputies said on August 25, they discovered Buddy’s home on Shiloh Road had been broken into. Buddy was taken along with other valuables from the home.
Deputies ask anyone with information surrounding the disappearance of Buddy or know who may be in possession of Buddy, please call us at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-13305.
