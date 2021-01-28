ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies are attempting to locate a missing Asheville man who suffers from mental health issues and may be without medication.
Deputies said they are searching for Ramone Atkisson. He is 46, approximately 5’ 7” tall, and approximately 250 pounds, with brown eyes. Atkisson is bald and may have facial hair.
Atkisson was last seen on January 21 near his home on Richmond Hill Drive.
Deputies said Atkisson mentioned leaving to go to a hotel but they are unsure if he made it to one.
Anyone with information on Atkisson is asked to call Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or (828) 255-5050.
