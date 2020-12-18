MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County sheriff’s deputies have asked for help finding a missing Marion man.
Deputies said Jamie Gustavo Gonzalez, 69, left his home on Brown Farm Drive at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 and has not returned. Gonzalez has numerous medical conditions and is without his medication, deputies said.
Gonzalez was last spotted in Waynesville at 3:50 a.m. on Friday.
Gonzales stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has white hair and a white beard. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a red Carharrt jacket, ginger-colored Carharrt overalls, leather boots and a Jeep hat. He is driving a 2003 pea green-colored Jeep Liberty with damage to the rear driver’s-side bumper and NC license tag DBP-5097.
Anyone with information concerning Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.
