ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing 17-year-old from the West Asheville area.
Deputies said Jeremy Howell is approximately 5’ 8” tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Jeremy Howell was last seen on Tuesday at a home on Brennan Brook Drive. He has medical conditions which require him to take medication and deputies said he does not have his medication with him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.