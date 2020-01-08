GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a man and woman who are considered persons of interest in a shooting investigation.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Jan. 4 at the Corner Laundry on Poinsett Highway.
No one was hurt by the gunfire.
Anyone who can help identify the duo is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
