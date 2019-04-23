GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying a suspect after an enclosed trailer was stolen from an address along the 1400 block of Rutherford Road.
The theft occurred on April 13.
Deputies said a black Carry-On enclosed trailer with SC tag TUP-63L was stolen.
The suspect is believed to be driving a newer model 4-door Toyota Tundra.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Carlisle at 864-371-3647 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
