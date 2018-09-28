BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Buncombe County deputies are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say attempted to abduct a child earlier this week.
Deputies say the child was in the area of New Leicester Hwy and Indian Hills Drive when the incident was reported on Tuesday.
According to deputies, the child is fine- no injuries were reported.
Deputies say suspect is described as a male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He has both ears pierced and is missing several teeth.
The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a large red van with a brown or a dark red strip. The van will have a sliding door and one of the back windows cracked. Deputies said there is a heart shaped sticker on the back of the van.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
