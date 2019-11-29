RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman they say was found dead in their county. 

According to deputies the woman appears to be between 30 and 40 years old. She has brown hair and three different tattoos. They are as follows: 

  • Cherries on her right hip area
  • A butterfly on the small of her back
  • Tattoo of two Japanese or Chinese symbols left ankle 

Anyone with information on who the woman may be is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 287-6247 or Lt. Jamie Keever at (828) 287-6084. 

MORE NEWS: 

Troopers: 2 dead after early morning crash on I-385 ramp in Laurens County

Black Friday shopping - Here are the store & mall hours

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.