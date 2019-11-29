RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman they say was found dead in their county.
According to deputies the woman appears to be between 30 and 40 years old. She has brown hair and three different tattoos. They are as follows:
- Cherries on her right hip area
- A butterfly on the small of her back
- Tattoo of two Japanese or Chinese symbols left ankle
Anyone with information on who the woman may be is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 287-6247 or Lt. Jamie Keever at (828) 287-6084.
MORE NEWS:
Troopers: 2 dead after early morning crash on I-385 ramp in Laurens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.