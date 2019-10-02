ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies and forensic investigators have asked for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery along Clemson Boulevard, that was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
It happened at the Stop-A-Minit gas station.
The suspect reportedly made comments to the clerk about not calling law enforcement and being armed with a gun, and then took off with several items.
Deputies say the suspect fled the scene in a black Mitsubishi Lancer toward city limits.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4400 and reference ACSO case number 2019-15443.
