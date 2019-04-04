GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies on Thursday asked for help tracking down a teenage runaway who has not been seen since March 15.
Deputies are searching for 15 year-old Kaia Corryn Blevins. She was last seen at Woodmont High School on March 15, 2019.
Deputies said Kaia could be in the Simpsonville or Piedmont areas and may be in the company of Timothy Williams.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mike Robertson 864-467-4122 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Kaia also disappeared in September 2018.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies find missing Piedmont teen who is now safe
