FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday said they were working to track down a runaway juvenile.
Deputies said Khloe Beth Ivy Gomez was last seen at her Flat Rock home on Sunday night around 9 p.m.
Khloe is 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair with blue tips. She has brown eyes and a scar on her left eyebrow.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.
