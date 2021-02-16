ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division have asked the community for help tracking down a suspect after a vehicle was caught on camera stealing a trailer from a towing company's property.
Deputies said the suspect is accused of cutting a lock and entering the fenced Carolina Towing yard on Long Shoals Rd, and then driving off with a trailer from the lot.
Deputies said a possible suspect name of Adam George Smith was given the day before the theft.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.
MORE NEWS - Leading House Democrat sues Donald Trump under a post-Civil War law for conspiracy to incite US Capitol riot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.