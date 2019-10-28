NEBO, SC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information that can help them track down suspects in an armed robbery at a Nebo convenience store.
According to deputies, the crime happened inside Samir's Quick Stop on US-70 east on October 25 around 4 p.m.
Deputies say a masked man brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. At the time of the incident, the suspect was described as wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt, a bandana and a black mask. He reportedly has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Deputies say the suspect and another man fled the scene in a silver vehicle caught on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call (828) 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
