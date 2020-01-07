BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding who may be responsible for dropping off a newborn infant on the front porch of a Blacksburg home.
Deputies say the baby girl was abandoned at a McKee Drive residence on January 4 around 8:30 a.m. The homeowner told officials he heard his doorbell ring once, bringing him to check his front porch.
He says he immediately took the newborn, who was wrapped in a blanket, to the Cherokee Medical Center emergency room. She was then transported to Spartanburg Regional, where they determined she was born premature - somewhere between 35-36 weeks.
When she was admitted, the baby girl weighed just under 5 pounds.
Right now, the child is in the emergency protective custody of the SC Department of Social Services. Her temporary home remains Spartanburg Regional.
Investigators say they've exhausted all available leads, and need the public's help in finding out who may have left the child on the stranger's porch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC or 1 (888) 274-6372. They can also reach out to Captain Daniel Ward in Investigations at (864) 489-4722 ext. 119.
