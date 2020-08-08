LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a missing woman who suffers from advanced dementia.
Deputies say Ms. Margaret Dawkins Williford, 81, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday at an address on Renno Road in Clinton. At the time, she had on a pink shirt, Hello Kitty pajama bottoms and would be wearing red canvas shoes.
She may also be wearing a housecoat over her clothes.
Deputies say Williford is from the Union/Monarch area, and could be heading there.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
