ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies are asking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile in the Williamston area, according to social media.
Deputies are searching for 15-year-old Tanam A Morton, who was last seen on Beaverdam Road on October 10th.
Tanam is around 5'2 and 120 lbs. Deputies say it is unknown what he was wearing when he left home.
If you see Tanam or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call ACSO at 864-260-4400.
