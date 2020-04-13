SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg man has been reported missing on April 9, 2020, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Citizens are asked to keep a look out for Jacques Tremain Crittington. He was last seen on April 9th, deputies say.
If you know where he may be or have seen him, contact Investigator Bennett at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org or (864) 503-4608.
