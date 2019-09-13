ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 75-year-old woman is missing out of Anderson County, deputies say. The public's assistance is being requested in locating Barbara J Barrentine.
Deputies say Barbara was last seen in the front yard of her home on Ragsdale Road on September 7th, 2019. Details were not released on what she was wearing when she went missing.
Barbara is 75-years-old and around 5'2 and 110 lbs. She has white hair and brown eyes.
If you see or know the whereabouts of Barbara, you are asked to call Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400. Reference the case number 2019-14381.
