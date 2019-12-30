CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who stole from a grocery store cash register in Gaffney, according to a press release.
The individual stole around $440.00 from a register at the Ingle's on 3rd Street on December 26, just after 2:30 p.m.
The register was unattended at the time, deputies say.
If you can help identify the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or Lieutenant Parnell in Investigations at 864-489-4722 Extension # 117 at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
