LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are asking the public's help in finding missing 12-year-old, Hunter Edge, according to a social media post.
Deputies say around 6 p.m. Hunter walked away from 3 Human Services Road in Clinton. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, and is 5’3 tall.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).
