HAYWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A teenager has gone missing out of Haywood County, now deputies are trying to locate her.
Haywood County Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking the public's help in finding 16-year-old Alexis Payne.
Deputies say Payne was last seen by family at her home in Waynesville on Friday morning. She may be driving a 90's model extended cab, blue and white, Ford pickup truck.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Haywood County communications at (828) 452-6600.
