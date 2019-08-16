RUTHERFORD, N.C (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted suspect identified as Steven Chad Womick.
Womick is facing felony arrest warrants for first degree kidnapping and first degree arson, deputies say. Womick is wanted for an incident that occurred early this morning in Ellenboro.
Deputies did not disclose any details on the incident.
Deputies say Womick is described as a 33-year-old male that has brown hair, brown eyes, and a distinct tattoo between his eyes, along with others on his chest, arms and legs.
He is around 5'7", 150 pounds and was last seen early this morning.
