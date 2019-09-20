NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Newberry deputies are investigating after a woman was murdered just after 3 a.m. on September 17th.
Law enforcement reported that residents had heard gun shots just outside the 2000 block of Drayton Street, on the outskirts of the city. The residents went outside the home to investigate and found the body of a female lying in a ditch with multiple gun shot wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene, when officials arrived.
The victim was identified as Sharonda Shontay Sims. Officers say she was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts, tennis shoes, and a red scarf around her hair at the time of the murder.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1888CRIMESC.
