GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies are searching for a missing 51-year-old man who suffers from dementia and was last seen in the Pelzer area, according to a press release.
Deputies say Christopher Sheppard Leonard, was last seen around 9:00 a.m. along Garrison Road. Deputies say he is wearing a navy blue shirt and light colored shorts.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Team are assisting in the search.
If anyone knows Mr. Leonard's whereabouts they are asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
