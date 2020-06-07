HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson County is asking the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect, according to a press release.
The suspect arrived at El Charrito Tienda Mexicana just after 10:30 a.m.
Deputies discovered upon investigation that a masked unknown suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the with an undisclosed amount of money.
Deputies located surveillance footage of the the suspect. He is described as a tall, slender male who was wearing a mask, dark colored shirt, and dark colored pants.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model Honda with a missing rear or damaged rear quarter panel.
Anyone with information as to the identity of this person is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.
