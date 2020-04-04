GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a would-be car break-in quickly escalated when a suspect opened fire on the victim before crashing at a gas station Saturday afternoon.
GCSO says this unfolded around 3:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a Jersey Mike's on S. Batesville Road. The victim noticed two people trying to break into the car and confronted the suspects, but one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired at the victim. Fortunately, deputies say the victim wasn't hit.
The suspects did flee the scene, but deputies located their vehicle and started a pursuit when they refused to stop. The chase went southbound on I-85 when the suspects exited off of Woodruff Road, but they wrecked the car near the Racetrack on the 1000 block of Woodruff Road.
Deputies apprehended both suspects, who are facing a variety of charges.
During the chase, GCSO says at least one other car was hit by the suspects, and SCHP is investigating that collision.
No deputies were injured.
Once we know the names of the suspects and their charges, we will update this story.
