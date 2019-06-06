OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Attempted murder, auto break-in, and child endangerment aren't even half of the charges 26-year-old Andrew Lane Carver faces after Oconee County deputies say he lead them on a high-speed chase across three counties in May 2019.
OCSO says their deputies were called out to a vehicle break-in on Cassidy Bridge Road in Mountain Rest on May 26. While en route, deputies were advised that Carver was trying to flee the area in a Honda Accord. OCSO reached out to Walhalla PD to help capture Carver while they attended the initial call.
On arrival to the initial scene, deputies say victims told them that they saw someone rummaging through their car, but Carver confronted them claiming he had a screwdriver and reached into his waistband. When one victim reportedly warned Carver they had their own weapon, Carver then went to his car to leave. The victim tried to get to Carver's car to stop him and jumped on the hood of the car, but told deputies Carver drove off in an attempt to run the victim over. The victim did reportedly show deputies abrasions consistent with the recollection.
Deputies on scene did confirm the glove box of the victim's car had been tampered with, specifically the handle appeared broken. The second victim said a bag containing clothing was taken, and that Carver put the bag in his Accord's trunk.
Meanwhile, OCSO says another deputy spotted Carver near Rochester Highway and Old Clemson Highway in Seneca, and tried to pull him over. However, Carver did not pull over, disregarding traffic lights and accelerating to 109 mph. OCSO says Carver also was weaving in and out of traffic, and the chase continued into Clemson, crossing the line into Pickens County. OCSO says dispatchers alerted Clemson City PD and Pickencs County S.O. of the chase, but it kept going into heavy traffic.
At one point, OCSO says Carver nearly caused a head-on collision on Highway 28/76 going toward Anderson, and the chase did eventually hit Anderson County with speeds at 119 mph.
Anderson County deputies contacted the OCSO deputy pursuing Carver and notified the deputy they were joining the chase. But shortly after, OCSO says Carver reportedly stopped on Thompson Road, and a woman exited the car screaming, bringing with her a male child. After that, OCSO says Carver sped off again, and the chase picked back up. However, the deputy reports losing Carver near West Queen Street.
The deputy then reportedly went back to Thompson Road and approached the woman and her son. The woman reportedly told the OCSO deputy she didn't know why Carver fled from deputies and provided a statement. The deputy took the pair home and learned Carver didn't have a license and likely was running because he possibly struck another car while fleeing the original scene.
Carver wasn't arrested that night, but deputies did obtain warrants for him and arrested him on June 1. As of writing, he remains behind bars at the Oconee County Detention Center, and bond for him must be set by a circuit court judge.
Here is the full list of charges Carver faces:
- Failure to stop for blue light
- Child endangerment by vehicle
- Failure to obey traffic device
- Passing unlawfully
- Driving under suspension
- Reckless driving
- Attempted murder
- Auto break-in
- Malicious injury to personal property <$2,000
- Petit larceny <$2,000
