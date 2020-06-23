LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a minor led to the arrest of a 73-year-old man.
According to deputies, they began their investigation in May 2020 after receiving information that a child under the age of 10 was groped and fondled at a Joanna residence.
After interviewing parties involved and furthering their investigation, deputies arrested Joe Thomas Whitmire of Laurens on June 17.
He's been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and remains in the Johnson Detention Center.
Deputies say that based on details provided during their investigation, they believe Whitmire may have other victims.
“No child should ever have to go through something like this. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will always fight to ensure that children are safe. When such despicable acts do happen, we will always strive to make sure justice is served," said Sheriff Reynolds. "If you have been affected by the actions of this individual, I encourage you to reach out to us so that we can see to it that he is held accountable for his actions.”
Anyone who may have come in contact with Whitmire, or have information on him, is asked to call Investigator Kanipe at (864) 984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.
MORE NEWS:
S.C. Attorney General: Greenville County men arrested, charged in sexual exploitation of a minor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.