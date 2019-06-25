BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A body has been discovered in the woods of the Arden area, deputies say.
Buncombe County received the call on Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the identity is unknown.
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
