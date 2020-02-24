ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they found the body of a person who had been reported missing inside a car that was found in Lake Hartwell on Monday.
Deputies said they were called to the Honea Path Park Boat ramp around 3 p.m. and found the car.
"Through this investigation it was determined that the deceased had been recently listed as a missing person," Sgt. JT Foster said in a news release.
Foster added that deputies do not suspect any foul play at this time.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the person in the vehicle.
We are working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
