GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A break in call has led to a death investigation in Greenville County, deputies released to media.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday night to the Motel 6 along Wade Hampton Boulevard to investigate the break in call. Deputies then located a deceased male inside one of the rooms.
The Greenville County Coroner is also on scene to assist with the investigation.
Further details have not been released at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
