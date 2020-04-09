BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a pair of brothers are behind bars for running an illegal gambling house in Blacksburg.
CCSO made the first move on March 26, around 6:30 p.m. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on E. Cherokee Street, where officers found seven people inside along with eleven gambling machines. Four people were actually playing since only four machines were functional, and two others were waiting to play. Those two were not charged, but the other four were charged with gambling at a gaming house and given summons to appear in court.
Another man was in the home, however, identified as 70-year-old Eddie Dean Heath. CCSO says he was the house manager and was arrested that night with eight warrants for unlwafully possessing gambling devices.
However, deputies would learn he wasn't the only person in on the operation. CCSO says Eddie told them he was running it for his 68-year-old brother, Robert Michael Heath, who bought the property in December 2017. Deputies believe the gambling house began operating as far back as February 2018 based on data recovered from some of the machines. CCSO found that nearly $250,000 had been put into four machines over nine months, further prompting the office to move forward with forfeiture action in the courts to seize the real property, along with the machines and more than $1,850 in cash. CCSO notes the property appeared to be used solely for the gambling operation, with nobody taking residence there.
Two weeks after the initial bust, deputies say the younger brother, Robert, turned himself in on Thursday, April 9. He's since been booked on the same charges as his older brother.
CCSO says the investigation is ongoing, and federal authorities have been contacted about the operation since it was so close to the state line with North Carolina to ensure no federal laws were violated.
