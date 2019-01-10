CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a Campobello man was arrested Wednesday after he admitted to downloading and possessing child porn.
Deputies said the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force began an investigation on December 3, 2018 after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an IP address in Spartanburg County was being used to download child porn.
Multiple agencies helped locate the suspect and a search warrant was executed at a home on John High Road on Wednesday.
Deputies said Jordan Perry, 20, admitted to investigators that he had used an app called KIK messenger to download the files and saved them to his phone.
A forensic preview of the phone found multiple files and videos that showed minor children engaged in sexual acts or depicting sexually explicit nudity.
Perry was arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
