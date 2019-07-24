LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed the car belonging to a woman found dead in a wooded area on July 20 was located Tuesday night in Cherokee County.
On Wednesday, deputies said that car, a 2016 Dodge Charger was being held for processing.
Investigators are now hoping it will lead to a person of interest.
WOMAN FOUND SHOT TO DEATH
Laurens County deputies said they were dispatched to a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road on July 20 and found the victim, who was later identified as Michelle Marie Dodge of York, SC.
The coroner's office says that Dodge appears to have been shot in the back of the head and placed her time of death around noon on July 20.
Deputies later learned the victim’s Charger was missing.
MISSING VEHICLE FOUND IN GAFFNEY
On Tuesday, the vehicle was located in Gaffney, along Wolf Den Lane near the Broad River, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller reported.
The vehicle was found abandoned..
Cherokee County deputies said a citizen saw the vehicle and called it in around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Laurens County deputies said they were working with multiple law enforcement agencies as the investigation continued.
"Our investigators are working around the clock alongside Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, York County Sheriff's Office, and the York Police Department to follow up on leads," Captain Robert Wilkie stated in a news release
Anyone with information on Dodge’s death should contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 864-68-CRIME.
