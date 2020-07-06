GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies are investigating after a car was crashed into a car lot along White Horse Road on Monday night, according to officials.
Deputies say no pursuit was engaged but they did respond to the crash scene.
Three people got out the car and fled, but deputies soon accounted for them.
The suspect has yet to be identified.
Thankfully, nobody was injured.
The incident is still under investigation.
