GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Crimes against Children Unit has charged a 64 year-old man accused of sex crimes with at least five victims and deputies fear there may be others who have not yet come forward.
According to arrest warrants, Pascual Sebastian Juan was charged with seven crimes that occurred between 2011 and 2017. The victims were between 6 and 7, 9, and 11 years old.
Deputies say they are working to identify a sixth possible victim and ask another else who may have been a victim of Juan’s to come forward
Deputies said they began investigating in September.
“Investigators have concern that there might be additional victims who have not come forward and urge anyone who might have knowledge of such activity to please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s Office app which can be downloaded by texting: GCSO to 95577,” Lt. Ryan Flood said.
Juan is being held in the county jail on no bond.
