HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Haywood County Sheriff's Office has charged an 18-year-old with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that took place early Monday morning.
Deputies say they got a call around 12:06 a.m. on May 4 in reference to suspicious activity near the Shadow Woods subdivision off Ratcliff Cove Road. Just moments later, another call came in - this time the call referenced gunshots and someone reportedly being shot.
When deputies arrived, they said they found a man lying on the side of the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Brandon Carter of Canton unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.
Detectives began an investigation. Kevin Michael Carey, 18, of Waynesville was charged with murder in connection to the crime. He's being held under no bond at the Haywood County Detention Center.
While the investigation remains ongoing, deputies say there is no threat or danger to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Health Justice at (828) 356-2933 or heath.justice@haywoodcountync.gov.
MORE NEWS:
SC restaurants can offer outdoor dining options again. Here are the rules they must follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.